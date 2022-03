CBI Tournament Quarterfinals UNC-Wilmington 76, Drake 75 N. Colorado 87, UNC-Asheville 84 Middle Tennessee 76, Boston U. 46 The Basketball…

CBI Tournament Quarterfinals

UNC-Wilmington 76, Drake 75

N. Colorado 87, UNC-Asheville 84

Middle Tennessee 76, Boston U. 46

The Basketball Classic Quarterfinals

Coastal Carolina 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

