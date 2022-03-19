Men’s Tournament Scores

|NCAA
North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT
Kansas 79, Creighton 72
Michigan 76, Tennesse 68
Providence 79, Richmond 51
UCLA 72, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56
|NIT
|Second round
Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60
Wake Forest 80, VCU 74
|CBI Tournament
|First Round
Drake 87, Fort Wayne 65
UNC Asheville 80, Stephen F. Austin 68
Middle Tennessee 64, Cal Baptist 58
Ohio 65, Rice 64
|The Basketball Classic
|First Round
UTEP 80, W. Illinois 54
