RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » College Basketball » Edwards among 3 Kentucky…

Edwards among 3 Kentucky women entering NCAA transfer portal

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-leading scorer Dre’una Edwards and teammates Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill will enter the NCAA transfer portal after helping the Wildcats complete a remarkable turnaround with their first women’s basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 40 years.

Team spokesman Evan Crane told The Associated Press on Friday via text that the program thanked the players and wished them well after being alerted of their plans to leave.

Edwards, a junior forward, was second on the team in scoring behind three-time All-American Rhyne Howard at 16.9 points per game and led Kentucky with 8.2 rebounds per contest despite being suspended four games this season. Her game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining capped the Wildcats’ rally from a 15-point deficit and stunned top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 for their first conference tournament championship since 1982.

Kentucky’s 10th consecutive victory, after losing eight of nine, earned the Wildcats a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They fell 69-62 to No. 11 seed Princeton in the first round Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Massengill, a graduate transfer, and sophomore Hunt each averaged 7.0 points and were fourth and third respectively in rebounding at 3.6 and 4.7 per game.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

White House ‘driving fast’ to issue software security guidance for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up