Duke Blue Devils and Arkansas Razorbacks square off in Elite 8

Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-6, 16-4 ACC) San Francisco; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-6, 16-4 ACC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils have gone 16-4 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Wendell Moore with 4.5.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jaylin Williams averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Mark Williams is averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Duke.

JD Notae is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.