RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » College Basketball » Duke Blue Devils and…

Duke Blue Devils and Arkansas Razorbacks square off in Elite 8

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 12:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-6, 16-4 ACC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils have gone 16-4 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Wendell Moore with 4.5.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jaylin Williams averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Mark Williams is averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Duke.

JD Notae is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up