Colorado State Rams face Michigan Wolverines in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Michigan Wolverines (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Colorado State Rams (25-5, 14-4 MWC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Colorado State Rams play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 14-4. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by David Roddy averaging 10.1.

The Wolverines are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roddy is averaging 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 61.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

