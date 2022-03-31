RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians leaving Chernobyl | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | How to help
Home » College Basketball » AP Women's Basketball Coach…

AP Women’s Basketball Coach of Year List

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2022 — Kim Mulkey, LSU

2021 — Brenda Frese, Maryland

2020 — Dawn Staley, South Carolina

2019 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor

2018 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2017 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2016 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2015 — Sue Semrau, Florida State

2014 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2013 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2012 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor

2011 — Geno Auriemma, UConn; Katie Meier, Miami; and Tara VanDerveer, Stanford

2010 — Connie Yori, Nebraska

2009 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2008 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2007 — Gail Goestenkors, Duke

2006 — Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina

2005 — Joanne P. McCallie, Michigan State

2004 — Joe Curl, Houston

2003 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2002 — Brenda Oldfield, Minnesota

2001 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2000 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

1999 — Carolyn Peck, Purdue

1998 — Pat Summitt, Tennessee

1997 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

1996 — Angie Lee, Iowa

1995 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD Cloud Exchange: Renata Spinks on USMC’s acceleration to the cloud

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up