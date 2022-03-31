AP Women’s Basketball Coach of Year List

2022 — Kim Mulkey, LSU 2021 — Brenda Frese, Maryland 2020 — Dawn Staley, South Carolina 2019 — Kim Mulkey,…

2022 — Kim Mulkey, LSU

2021 — Brenda Frese, Maryland

2020 — Dawn Staley, South Carolina

2019 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor

2018 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2017 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2016 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2015 — Sue Semrau, Florida State

2014 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2013 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2012 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor

2011 — Geno Auriemma, UConn; Katie Meier, Miami; and Tara VanDerveer, Stanford

2010 — Connie Yori, Nebraska

2009 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2008 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2007 — Gail Goestenkors, Duke

2006 — Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina

2005 — Joanne P. McCallie, Michigan State

2004 — Joe Curl, Houston

2003 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2002 — Brenda Oldfield, Minnesota

2001 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2000 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

1999 — Carolyn Peck, Purdue

1998 — Pat Summitt, Tennessee

1997 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

1996 — Angie Lee, Iowa

1995 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.