AP source: Miami’s Chris Caputo accepts offer to be GW coach

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 9:41 PM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Miami associate head coach Chris Caputo has accepted a contract offer to become the new coach at George Washington, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday night.

The school and Caputo were working out final contract details including length of the deal, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because George Washington had not announced the hiring.

Caputo replaces Jamion Christian, who was 29-50 in three seasons at the school.

Caputo has been an integral part of Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s staff for two decades, including helping George Mason to the Final Four in 2006 and the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight this season. He has been associate head coach at Miami since May 2015, overseeing much of the team’s recruiting efforts and serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.

