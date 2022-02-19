Sochan and shorthanded No. 7 Baylor get past TCU 72-62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jeremy Sochan matched his season high with 17 points as five players scored in double figures…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jeremy Sochan matched his season high with 17 points as five players scored in double figures for seventh-ranked Baylor, which led throughout despite missing two hurting guards in a 72-62 victory over TCU on Saturday.

Baylor (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) played with only six players, except for a two-minute stretch by a seldom-used sophomore in the first half, while bouncing back from a 10-point loss at No. 11 Texas Tech three nights earlier.

Matthew Mayer added 16 points for the Bears, who led by as many as 21 points with five minutes left before a late spurt by TCU. Kendall Brown had 13 points and James Akinjo 11 for the Bears. Flo Thamba had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Emanuel Miller and Micah Peavy had 16 points for TCU (16-8, 5-7). Mike Miles added 13.

The reigning national champion Bears were without guards Adam Flagler (knee discomfort) and LJ Cryer (foot discomfort), and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is out after surgery earlier in the week for torn ligaments in his left knee,

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 90, NO. 25 ALABAMA 81

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady made seven 3s for a season-high 25 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds for the Wildcats, who had to rally twice.

Short-handed because of injuries to starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference) trailed 46-34 with 3½ minutes remaining before halftime before closing with 13 straight points for their first lead. Grady’s 3-pointer capped the run that draw a thunderous roar in Rupp Arena.

The Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) erased a 54-48 deficit early in the second with eight points in a row to go up by two before Kentucky responded with a 20-2 surge over 5:47 to seize control at 74-58.

NO. 11 TEXAS TECH 61, NO. 20 TEXAS 55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 17 points as Texas Tech held off a Texas late charge to earn a sweep of the regular-season series in the heated rivalry.

Clarence Nadolny added 14 points for the Red Raiders, who led by 10 with just over 3 minutes to play before the Longhorns got within 56-55 with a 9-0 run.

But Andrew Jones’ long 3-pointer with 1:10 to play was the last Texas field goal and Texas Tech put the game away from the free throw line.

Texas Tech (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) has won nine of the last 11 against the Longhorns in a rivalry that has grown only more intense since Chris Beard, the coach who led the Red Raiders to the national championship game in 2019, left to take over the Longhorns program this season.

NO. 12 ILLINOIS 79, NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 74

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 as Illinois moved into a first-place tie with No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten.

Cockburn scored in double figures for the 36th straight game for the Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten), the third-longest such streak in the nation.

Tyson Walker scored a season-high 26 points and A.J. Hoggard had 15 for the Spartans (18-9, 9-6), who never led and trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half. Michigan State has lost four of five.

NO. 24 UCONN 72, XAVIER 61

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley each scored 16 points for UConn, which has won four of five.

Adama Sanogo had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East).

Xavier (17-9, 7-8), which has lost four of five, was led by Adam Kunkel’s 15 points. Zach Freemantle added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Former UConn star James Bouknight, a rookie with the Charlotte Hornets, was tossed from his courtside seat by a game official in the second half. He was sitting in the front row opposite the Xavier bench and moved to the UConn student section.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.