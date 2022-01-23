Wright, High Point Panthers to host Burns and the Winthrop Eagles

Winthrop Eagles (12-6, 5-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (7-11, 1-3 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes High Point and Winthrop will play on Monday.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 in home games. High Point is sixth in the Big South scoring 69.7 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 5-0 in conference games. Winthrop is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright is averaging 20.4 points and four assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games for High Point.

D.J. Burns is averaging 16 points for the Eagles. Patrick Good is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

