Workman scores 19 to lead Jacksonville over Stetson 57-50

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:35 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Workman scored 19 points off the bench to lead Jacksonville to a 57-50 win over Stetson on Tuesday night, the Dolphins’ eighth straight home victory.

Kevion Nolan had 10 points and six assists for Jacksonville (10-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osayi Osifo added 10 points and eight rebounds and Tyreese Davis grabbed seven rebounds.

Christiaan Jones had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hatters (7-9, 1-2). Chase Johnston added 13 points and Mahamadou Diawara collected 12 rebounds.

