Wojcik scores 17 to lift Fairfield past Marist 69-66

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 4:57 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Wojcik posted 17 points to lead Fairfield past Marist 69-66 on Sunday.

Taj Benning had 16 points for the Stags (9-10, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Ricardo Wright had 19 points for the Red Foxes (8-9, 3-5). Samkelo Cele added 16 points.

The Stags evened the season series against the Red Foxes. Marist defeated Fairfield 60-51 on Jan. 7.

