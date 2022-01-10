CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Wilson scores 17 to carry Lehigh over Holy Cross 77-69

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 9:43 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marques Wilson had 17 points off the bench to lift Lehigh to a 77-69 win over Holy Cross on Monday night.

Evan Taylor had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Lehigh (5-11, 3-1 Patriot League). Dominic Parolin added 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Keith Higgins Jr had 12 points.

Gerrale Gates had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (3-13, 1-3). Kyrell Luc added 17 points and seven rebounds. DaJion Humphrey had 15 points.

