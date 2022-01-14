CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | CDC encourages higher-quality masks | Latest DC-area cases
Williams scores 20 to lead Buffalo over Ball St. 74-68

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 8:57 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 20 points as Buffalo topped Ball State 74-68 on Friday night.

David Skogman had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Buffalo (9-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Ronaldo Segu added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Maceo Jack had 10 points.

Buffalo led by 10 points with 1:20 to go and outlasted a 3-pointer by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough and two free throws by Tyler Cochran.

Cochran scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (7-9, 2-3). Payton Sparks added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Bumbalough had 10 points.

