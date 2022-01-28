Weber State visits Sacramento State after Jones’ 24-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (15-5, 8-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-10, 2-7 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (15-5, 8-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-10, 2-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Dillon Jones scored 24 points in Weber State’s 85-76 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Hornets have gone 3-4 in home games. Sacramento State gives up 69.4 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State leads the Big Sky with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 2.9.

The Hornets and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Komagum is averaging 5.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Bryce Fowler is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Koby McEwen is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Jones is averaging 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

