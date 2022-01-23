Watson’s 18 points help No. 21 Providence past Butler 69-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and 21st-ranked Providence held off Butler 69-62 on…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and 21st-ranked Providence held off Butler 69-62 on Sunday.

It was the third straight win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play. Coach Ed Cooley also got his 210th victory at Providence, moving him past Dave Gavitt (209-84) and into second place at the school behind Joe Mullaney (319-164).

Al Durham finished with 12 points and Jared Bynum added 10 points and six assists for the Friars in their second game back since taking a three-game pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Chuck Harris had 21 points for Butler, which has lost four straight and six of its last seven conference games.

The Friars won despite playing their fourth straight game without senior guard A.J. Reeves as he continues to deal with a finger issue on his non-shooting hand. He hasn’t played since suffering the injury on Jan. 1.

Providence showed some rust in a win over a struggling Georgetown team on Thursday. The fog didn’t completely lift in time for Butler.

The Bulldogs entered the day shooting just 39.2% in Big East games but shot 47% for the game to stay close.

The Friars led by as many as nine in the first half and took a 39-33 edge into halftime. But Butler used an 8-0 run out of the break to nudge in front.

Providence settled down, surged and took a 62-56 lead with 3:46 to play when Watson completed an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Bynum.

It was 62-58 with 2:10 left when Butler’s Harris stepped out of bounds with the ball — one of 12 turnovers by the Bulldogs. Watson missed in close on the ensuing Providence possession but was able to corral the rebound and score.

Butler scored again and the Friars worked down the clock to just over a minute to play before Watson was fouled as he flipped in a driving layup over Bryce Golden. He completed the three-point play to give the Friars a 67-60 cushion.

Bo Hodges got a steal and layup to briefly give the Bulldogs some life. But Providence closed it out at the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

The Friars have adjusted well during Reeves’ absence. It’s clear they still need his leadership, though. Ball movement in the half court and shot selection continue to be an issue at times, and both will need to be addressed if they are to remain atop the conference standings.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Providence should remain ranked with two wins this week coming off its COVID-19 pause. The Friars weren’t overpowering in either victory over two teams at the bottom of the conference standings. But pollsters will likely give them some grace because of the layoff.

UP NEXT

Butler hosts Creighton on Wednesday.

Providence is at 20th-ranked Xavier on Wednesday.

___

