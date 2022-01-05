ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Ware carries Morgan State…

Ware carries Morgan State past Goucher 100-41

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 7:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 22 points and Ty Horner added 20 as Morgan State rolled past Goucher 100-41 on Wednesday.

Isaiah Burke had 18 points for Morgan State (5-7). Seventh Woods added 11 points and eight assists.

Cameron Isaacs had 15 points for the Gophers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here's how DHS's risk center responds to threats like ransomware

Survey: Tell us about your BlackBerry memories

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up