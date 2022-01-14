Virginia hosts Wake Forest following Williams’ 25-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Virginia Cavaliers after Alondes Williams scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 76-64 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-3 in home games. Virginia leads the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Demon Deacons are 3-3 in conference play. Wake Forest scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 9.6 points and 3.9 assists. Jayden Gardner is shooting 55.0% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Isaiah Mucius is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 9.9 points. Williams is averaging 14 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

