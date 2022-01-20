CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Vinson scores 24 to carry N. Kentucky over UIC 74-70 in OT

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:34 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Vinson had a career-high 24 points as Northern Kentucky scored the last nine points to edge Illinois-Chicago 74-70 in overtime on Thursday night.

Marques Warrick had 19 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky (7-9, 3-4 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Flames (7-9, 3-4). Filip Skobalj added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Johnson had 13 points.

