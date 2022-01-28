CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Vinson lifts Northern Kentucky past Purdue Fort Wayne 59-49

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 9:44 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sam Vinson posted 17 points as Northern Kentucky beat Purdue Fort Wayne 59-49 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 12 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (10-9, 6-4 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Marques Warrick added 10 points. Adrian Nelson had 12 rebounds.

Bobby Planutis had 18 points for the Mastodons (11-9, 6-5). Jalon Pipkins added 12 points and five steals.

The Norse leveled the season series against the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Northern Kentucky 71-57 on Dec. 4.

