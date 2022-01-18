CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Vander Plas scores 23…

Vander Plas scores 23 to lift Ohio over Miami (Ohio) 86-63

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 23 points as Ohio extended its win streak to nine games, rolling past Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 17 points and nine assists for Ohio (14-2, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 13 points and Sam Towns had nine rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant had 11 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks (8-8, 2-3). Marr Avance added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up