College Basketball

UT Rio Grande Valley faces Dixie State following Johnson’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:02 AM

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (9-10, 2-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Dixie State Trailblazers after Xavier Johnson scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 66-56 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Trailblazers have gone 7-3 in home games. Dixie State averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 1-5 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Staine averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Hunter Schofield is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

Ricky Nelson is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Vaqueros. Justin Johnson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

