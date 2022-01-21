UCSD faces CSU Fullerton, seeks to break 4-game skid

UCSD Tritons (8-9, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-5, 4-0 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (8-9, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-5, 4-0 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD comes into the matchup with CSU Fullerton after losing four straight games.

The Titans are 6-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. E.J. Anosike leads the Titans with 7.9 boards.

The Tritons are 2-4 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Titans and Tritons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Milstead is averaging 9.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Anosike is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Toni Rocak is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

