UAB looks for road win vs N. Texas

UAB (12-3, 2-0) vs. North Texas (8-3, 1-0) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UAB (12-3, 2-0) vs. North Texas (8-3, 1-0)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its fourth straight win over North Texas at The Super Pit. North Texas’ last win at home against the Blazers came on Feb. 12, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: North Texas’ Thomas Bell has averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while Tylor Perry has put up 14.2 points. For the Blazers, Jordan Walker has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 assists while Quan Jackson has put up 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 41.8 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mean Green are 7-0 when holding opponents to 42 percent or worse from the field, and 1-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Blazers are 12-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-3 on the year when falling short of 70.

STREAK SCORING: North Texas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 42.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB offense has scored 82.1 points per game, the 19th-highest figure in Division I. North Texas has only averaged 66.7 points per game, which ranks 230th nationally.

