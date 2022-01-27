Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 23-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 2-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 2-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -28; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Drew Timme scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 78-62 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 at home. Gonzaga is second in the WCC shooting 36.3% from deep, led by Rasir Bolton shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) allows 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bolton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Joe Quintana is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.3 points. Eli Scott is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 90.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

