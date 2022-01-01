NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » College Basketball » Thomas rallies Ball State…

Thomas rallies Ball State over Bowling Green 81-80

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Miryne Thomas made two baskets in the final 24 seconds and Ball State opened Mid-American Conference play with an 81-80 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

Luke Bumbalough matched his season high with 21 points for the Cardinals (6-6). Freshman Payton Sparks added a career-high 20 points with nine rebounds. Thomas finished with eight points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Freshman reserve Jaylin Sellers hit all three of his 3-point tries and scored 11.

Trey Diggs hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 to pace the Falcons (7-5). Daeqwon Plowden added 15 points. Samari Curtis had 13 points and Joe Reece scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up