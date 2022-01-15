CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats Incarnate Word 80-64

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:11 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Trevian Tennyson scored 20 points to lead Texas A&M Corpus Christi to an 80-64 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Tennyson was 7 of 9 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Isaac Mushila added 13 points and Terrion Murdix had 12 for Texas A&M-CC (14-4, 1-0 Southland Conference), which has won four of its last five games.

RJ Glasper scored 28 points to lead Incarnate Word (4-14, 0-1).

Incarnate Word host Houston Baptist on Thursday. Texas A&M-CC will look to win its third straight, hosting McNeese on Thursday.

