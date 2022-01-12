CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » TCU overtakes Kansas St.…

TCU overtakes Kansas St. in final 71 seconds to steal win

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with 13 seconds left was part of an 8-0 run that TCU staged in the final 1:11 to beat Kansas State 60-57 on Wednesday night.

Markquis Nowell’s layup with 1:50 left gave the Wildcats a 57-52 lead, but they’d never score again. Kansas State missed its last two shots, the front end of a 1-and-1 twice and turned it over once.

Mike Miles made two foul shots for TCU (11-2, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) with 1.4 seconds left. Nowell’s little more than half-court heave bounced off the back rim to end it.

Miles scored 19 points and Emanuel Miller grabbed 10 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Nowell scored 18 points and was a pest on defense with seven steals. His seven strips tied for the most in a conference game in Kansas State (9-6, 1-3) history. LaKeith Humphrey snatched seven in a game in the former Big 8 Conference in the 1988-89 season. Nijel Pack and Mark Smith each scored 10.

The Wildcats now have a 12-game losing streak in the month of January with the last victory coming against Oklahoma on January 29, 2020.

K-State entered having won three of the last four against TCU, however, the Horned Frogs now won the last three meetings (2020 – 2022) in Manhattan.

TCU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday and Kansas State hosts 19th-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers ask 5 agencies for update on meeting customer service legislation's goals

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up