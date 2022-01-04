Strawbridge, Alabama St. visit UAPB

Alabama State (3-11, 1-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-12, 0-1) H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State (3-11, 1-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-12, 0-1)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kenny Strawbridge and Alabama State will face Shawn Williams and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The junior Strawbridge is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Williams, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 8.6 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Williams, Dequan Morris and Travonta Doolittle have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 31 percent of all Golden Lions scoring over the last five games.SOLID STRAWBRIDGE: Strawbridge has connected on 31 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 45.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hornets are 0-10 when they score 74 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 74 points. The Golden Lions are 0-10 when allowing 74 or more points and 2-2 when holding opponents below 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Lions have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has 34 assists on 59 field goals (57.6 percent) over its past three contests while Alabama State has assists on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has made 7.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among SWAC teams.

