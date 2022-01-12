Stanford visits Washington State following Ingram’s 21-point game

Stanford Cardinal (9-4, 2-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (9-4, 2-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the Washington State Cougars after Ingram Harrison scored 21 points in Stanford’s 75-69 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Cougars are 6-3 in home games. Washington State scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Cardinal have gone 2-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Cougars and Cardinal face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Flowers is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists. Tyrell Roberts is shooting 32.0% and averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Ingram averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Jaiden Delaire is shooting 47.6% and averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

