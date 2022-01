College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG FGCU 16½ at KENNESAW STATE at WASHINGTON STATE 6½ Stanford Boston University 11½ at…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG FGCU 16½ at KENNESAW STATE at WASHINGTON STATE 6½ Stanford Boston University 11½ at ARMY at APPALACHIAN STATE 2½ Coastal Carolina at LOUISIANA TECH 19 Southern Miss at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 3 Northern Kentucky North Texas 5 at MARSHALL Lehigh 3½ at BUCKNELL American 2½ at HOLY CROSS at NAVY 2½ Colgate at NIAGARA 6½ Canisius at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 1 Detroit Mercy at TEXAS TECH 9 Oklahoma State Wright State 4½ at ROBERT MORRIS VMI 1 at MERCER at WISCONSIN 2½ Ohio State UNC Greensboro 3 at CITADEL at CLEVELAND STATE 1 Oakland at GEORGETOWN 1½ Butler at OLD DOMINION 11½ UTSA at UAB 16 Florida International Sam Houston 5 at LAMAR at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 10 Chicago State at TEXAS STATE 8 UL Monroe at GREEN BAY 10½ IUPUI at MILWAUKEE 3½ UIC at SOUTH DAKOTA 7 Denver Western Illinois 9 at NORTH DAKOTA at MURRAY STATE 20 Tennessee State at UT ARLINGTON 1 Louisiana at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 10 St. Thomas South Dakota State 15 at OMAHA at MONTANA 2½ Southern Utah at WEBER STATE 15½ Idaho at NEW MEXICO STATE 10½ Tarleton State at IOWA 3 Indiana at WESTERN KENTUCKY 8½ Rice at SOUTH ALABAMA 2½ Georgia State SIU-Edwardsville 6 at EASTERN ILLINOIS at GRAND CANYON 5 Abilene Christian at UCLA 10½ Oregon UCSB 3½ at LONG BEACH STATE UC Riverside 6½ at CAL POLY at SAN DIEGO 6½ Portland at CSU FULLERTON 9½ CSU Northridge at ARIZONA 14½ Colorado at GONZAGA 14½ BYU at SAN FRANCISCO 9 Loyola Marymount (CA) Saint Mary’s (CA) 12½ at PEPPERDINE at USC 15½ Oregon State UC Irvine 6 at HAWAII NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Golden State at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Minnesota at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at DENVER OFF (OFF) Portland FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6 5½ (48½) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 4½ 4 (44) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (46) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (51) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 4 (49½) Arizona NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -285 Columbus +230 at TAMPA BAY -280 Vancouver +225 at BOSTON OFF Philadelphia OFF Winnipeg -134 at DETROIT +112 at N.Y ISLANDERS -176 New Jersey +146 at NASHVILLE -315 Buffalo +250 at ST. LOUIS -245 Seattle +198 at CHICAGO -194 Montreal +160 at CALGARY -250 Ottawa +202 New York -113 at SAN JOSE -106 Pittsburgh -126 at LOS ANGELES +105

