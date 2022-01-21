Southern plays UAPB following Lyons’ 25-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-15, 2-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-9, 4-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-15, 2-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-9, 4-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Tyrone Lyons scored 25 points in Southern’s 83-77 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars are 5-0 in home games. Southern is the top team in the SWAC with 11.3 fast break points.

The Golden Lions are 2-4 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Saddler is averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Jaguars. Lyons is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Shawn Williams is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

