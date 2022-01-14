South Florida hosts UCF after Green’s 20-point showing

UCF Knights (10-4, 2-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (5-10, 0-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the South Florida Bulls after Darin Green Jr. scored 20 points in UCF’s 74-64 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls are 4-4 in home games. South Florida is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 2-2 in AAC play. UCF is eighth in the AAC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by C.J. Walker averaging 6.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Murphy is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Darius Perry is averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Knights. Green is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

