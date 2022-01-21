South Carolina takes on Georgia following Carter’s 20-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Devin Carter scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 75-59 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-2 in home games. South Carolina has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-5 against SEC opponents. Georgia is ninth in the SEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Aaron Cook averaging 5.7.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Reese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Erik Stevenson is shooting 33.8% and averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Cook is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.