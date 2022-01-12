CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Shumate carries McNeese State past Arlington Baptist 120-44

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 7:43 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate had 22 points and 17 rebounds as McNeese State easily defeated Arlington Baptist 120-44 on Wednesday night.

Brendan Medley-Bacon added 20 points with four blocks and Myles Lewis had 15 points and 10 rebounds for McNeese State (6-11). Kellon Taylor added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

McNeese State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Trey Ballard had 13 points for the Patriots. Darrell Green added 11 points and Da’vione Stafford had 10 points.

