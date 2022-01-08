CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Shabazz, Massalski lead San…

Shabazz, Massalski lead San Francisco past San Diego 88-73

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored a season-high 27 points, Yauhen Massalski had 21 points and 17 rebounds, and San Francisco won its eighth consecutive home game, beating San Diego 88-73 on Saturday night.

The game was the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for San Francisco (14-2). Gabe Stefanini added six assists.

Bryce Monroe had 15 points for the Toreros (7-7). Joey Calcaterra added 11 points and six rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up