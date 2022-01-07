SFA, Tarleton St. meet in conference play

Stephen F. Austin (9-4, 1-0) vs. Tarleton St. (7-9, 2-1) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin (9-4, 1-0) vs. Tarleton St. (7-9, 2-1)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin pays visit to Tarleton St. in a WAC matchup. Stephen F. Austin won 64-58 at Abilene Christian in its last outing. Tarleton St. is coming off a 75-64 win at home against Sam Houston in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson has averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while Tahj Small has put up 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Gavin Kensmil has averaged 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while David Kachelries has put up 11.6 points and 4.6 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Gipson has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Tarleton St. field goals over the last five games. Gipson has accounted for 31 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 65: Tarleton St. is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 65 points and 0-9 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Stephen F. Austin’s Latrell Jossell has attempted 66 3-pointers and connected on 43.9 percent of them, and is 13 for 23 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tarleton St. defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. The Stephen F. Austin offense has turned the ball over on 24.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 352nd among Division I teams).

