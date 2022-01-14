SE Louisiana hosts Northwestern State following Coleman’s 20-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (4-13) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-9) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits…

Northwestern State Demons (4-13) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-9)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Kendal Coleman scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 80-79 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 4-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Jalyn Hinton leads the Lions with 7.3 boards.

The Demons are 0-9 on the road. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Lions. Keon Clergeot is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Coleman is averaging 15.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

