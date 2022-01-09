SD, N. Dakota look to end streaks

South Dakota (7-7, 0-3) vs. North Dakota (4-12, 0-3) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota (7-7, 0-3) vs. North Dakota (4-12, 0-3)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota goes up against North Dakota as both teams have lost their last fourth conference games. South Dakota’s last Summit League win came against the Western Illinois Leathernecks 86-69 on March 6, 2021. North Dakota lost 93-74 to Denver in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Paul Bruns has averaged 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Fighting Hawks. Complementing Bruns is Mitchell Sueker, who is accounting for 11.3 points per game. The Coyotes are led by Mason Archambault, who is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Fighting Hawks have scored 77.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ARCHAMBAULT: Archambault has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 90.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: South Dakota is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.2 points, while allowing 80.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Coyotes have averaged 20.6 free throws per game.

