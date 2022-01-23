CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Santa Clara hosts San Diego following Earlington’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

San Diego Toreros (11-8, 4-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-7, 1-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on the Santa Clara Broncos after Marcellus Earlington scored 23 points in San Diego’s 73-65 win against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 8-3 in home games. Santa Clara averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Toreros are 4-2 in conference play. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Broncos and Toreros face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Bryce Monroe is averaging 6.3 points for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Toreros: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

