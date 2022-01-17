Sanogo leads UConn against Butler after 26-point game

Butler Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-4, 2-2 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-4, 2-2 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Adama Sanogo scored 26 points in UConn’s 86-78 overtime victory against the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Huskies are 7-1 on their home court. UConn leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 38.6 boards. Andre Jackson leads the Huskies with 7.7 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in Big East play. Butler is eighth in the Big East shooting 32.0% from downtown. Myles Wilmoth leads the Bulldogs shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for UConn.

Aaron Thompson is averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

