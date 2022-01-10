CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Saddler carries Southern past Bethune-Cookman 69-59

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 10:25 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Saddler tied his career high with 20 points as Southern topped Bethune-Cookman 69-59 on Monday night.

Brion Whitley had 11 points for Southern (9-7, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyrone Lyons added 10 points.

Marcus Garrett had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-12, 1-2). Kevin Davis added 14 points. Collins Joseph had 12 points.

