Sacramento State visits Oregon State after Fowler’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 4:22 PM

Sacramento State Hornets (5-6, 1-3 Big Sky) at Oregon State Beavers (3-11, 1-3 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -13; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Bryce Fowler scored 30 points in Sacramento State’s 85-71 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Beavers have gone 3-6 in home games. Oregon State is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 2-3 in road games. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Fowler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

