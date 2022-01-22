CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » S. Dakota St. stays…

S. Dakota St. stays perfect in Summit; topples W. Illinois

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points and Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson scored 15 apiece and South Dakota State remained unbeaten in Summit League play beating Western Illinois 93-75 on Saturday.

Matt Dentlinger’s basket broke a 21-all tie, started an 8-0 Jackrabbits (17-4, 8-0) run and South Dakota State led the rest of the way. South Dakota State led 40-29 at halftime and went on to a 53-point second half.

Alex Arians and reserve Luke Appell each scored 13 for the Jackrabbits.

Trenton Massner scored 24 points, reserve George Dix scored 12 and Tamell Pearson 10 for the Leathernecks (12-7, 3-4).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up