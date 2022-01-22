CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Randolph carries Florida A&M past Alcorn State 70-68

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:48 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 21 points as Florida A&M narrowly beat Alcorn State 70-68 on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Johnny Brown made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to give Florida A&M (6-11, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 68-67 lead. Randolph added two free throws with three seconds left before the Rattlers fouled Oddyst Walker, who made one free throw and intentionally missing the second.

Keith Littles added 16 points for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne added 11 points and Brown finished with 10.

Keondre Montgomery had 17 points for the Braves (5-13, 4-2). Justin Thomas added 13 points and five steals. Lenell Henry had 12 points.

