Princeton beats Cornell 72-70 on Allocco’s 3 buzzer beater

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 9:14 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Matt Allocco heaved a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Princeton rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half to beat Cornell 72-70 on Saturday night for its seventh straight win.

Princeton (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League) trailed 47-29 with 16:14 remaining.

Allocco finished with 14 points in his first career start. Drew Friberg had 16 points, eight rebounds and made four of the Tigers’ 10 3-pointers. Tosan Evbuomwan had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ryan Langborg added 11 points.

Sarju Patel and Chris Manon scored 13 points apiece for Cornell (9-5, 1-2). Dean Noll had 11 points.

