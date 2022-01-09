Prairie View looks to extend streak vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-13, 1-2) vs. Prairie View (0-11, 0-1) William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-13, 1-2) vs. Prairie View (0-11, 0-1)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In its last seven wins against the Golden Lions, Prairie View has won by an average of 11 points. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2018, a 72-66 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Prairie View’s D’Rell Roberts has averaged 11.9 points while Will Douglas has put up 10 points. For the Golden Lions, Shawn Williams has averaged 14.9 points while Kylen Milton has put up 11.8 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Williams has directly created 45 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-11 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 59.2 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Panthers have averaged 19.5 free throws per game this season and 21.6 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.