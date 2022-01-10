CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Pitt, Syracuse meet in…

Pitt, Syracuse meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh (6-9, 1-3) vs. Syracuse (7-8, 1-3)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Pittsburgh squares off against Syracuse. Pittsburgh beat Boston College by two points at home in its last outing. Syracuse lost 77-74 in overtime at Wake Forest in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Orange points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Panthers have scored 66 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 61.1 per game they put up against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Hugley has connected on 17.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Syracuse has an assist on 51 of 78 field goals (65.4 percent) across its past three contests while Pittsburgh has assists on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Panthers have averaged 23.6 free throws per game and 25.8 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up