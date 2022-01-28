Pippen leads Vanderbilt against Georgia after 24-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 70-61 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores are 6-6 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 against SEC opponents. Georgia is ninth in the SEC scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Braelen Bridges averaging 8.8.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Commodores won the last matchup 73-66 on Jan. 15. Jordan Wright scored 20 points points to help lead the Commodores to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pippen is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Commodores. Wright is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Aaron Cook is averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

