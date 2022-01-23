CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Pipkins leads Purdue Fort…

Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Youngstown St. 82-71

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne got past Youngstown State 82-71 on Sunday.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-8, 6-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 13 points and six assists. Bobby Planutis had 11 points.

William Dunn scored a season-high 20 points for the Penguins (10-10, 4-6). Tevin Olison added 17 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Youngstown State 71-61 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up