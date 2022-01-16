CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Perez scores 33 to carry Manhattan past Canisius 80-75

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 5:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez had a season-high 33 points as Manhattan narrowly beat Canisius 80-75 on Sunday.

Samir Stewart had 11 points for Manhattan (9-4, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Buchanan added 10 points.

Ahamadou Fofana had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-11, 1-4). Akrum Ahemed added 13 points. Malek Green had 12 points.

